Luke Bryan to Host the 55th Annual CMA Awards

Luke Bryan will host the 2021 CMA Awards! ABC and the Country Music Association announced on Monday that the 45-year-old country music superstar will make his hosting debut at the 55th annual ceremony in November.

"The CMA Awards is one of the biggest nights of the year for country music," Bryan says. "Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering. The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn’t turn down."

"I mean, growing up in Georgia, I remember watching Vince Gill, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Rogers, Barbara Mandrell, to name a few. They were so good," the two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year continues. "And then becoming a part of this amazing country music family and sitting on the front row while Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Darius Rucker took the reins, all of these artists are heroes and friends, and I am honored to have my name included in this group."

Bryan, who is nominated for Musical Event of the Year at this year's ceremony, concludes, "I’m looking forward to making it fun and memorable and using this platform to continue to make country music shine."

Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer, notes that the association is "so thrilled to have Luke join us as this year’s CMA Awards host."

"His fun and playful energy is something television viewers have welcomed into their homes week after week as a judge on American Idol, and I know he has something exciting up his sleeve for the CMA Awards," she says. "We cannot wait to bring music fans a magical night of performances and truly some of the most special moments our show has ever delivered in just a few weeks."

Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, adds that the network is "so grateful Luke will host the biggest event in country music."

"That’s my kind of night and it will be yours too," Mills says. "I am excited for Luke to bring the same humor, energy and emotion as host of the CMA Awards that he has for the last five years on American Idol."

This year's nominees were announced in September, with Eric Church and Chris Stapleton leading the pack with five nods each. Performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 55th Annual CMA Awards will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 10, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.