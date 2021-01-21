Luis Fonsi & Ozuna Bring the Latinx Vibes With Hit Songs During Biden Inauguration Special

Luis Fons and Ozuna brought the Latin flavor to the Celebrate America special on Inauguration Day. Ozuna kicked off the set performing part of his hit song, "Taki Taki," with DJ Cassidy. The performance came in the second half of the two-hour telecast, with the two separately singing and getting the audience pumped.
Mid-way through, Fonsi appeared and DJ Cassidy transitioned to "Despacito." The two jammed along as Fonsi crooned the Spanish lyrics.
Fans couldn't get enough of the two Puerto Rican stars, taking to Twitter to express their happiness. Even Chelsea Clinton tweeted about how excited her kids would be to watch Fonsi.
Celebrate America was hosted by Tom Hanks and also featured performances by Demi Lovato, John Legend, Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemons, among others.
See more performers from the inauguration in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT: