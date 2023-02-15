Lucy Hale Celebrates 1 Year of Sobriety, Says Journey Has Been 'Mostly Private'

A different kind of Valentine's Day celebration! Lucy Hale is opening up about a special milestone she reached earlier this year.

The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to talk about the importance of "self-love" and revealed that she recently celebrated one year of sobriety -- which she commemorated with a special cake.

"Bear with me, this is an alternative Valentine’s Day post," Hale wrote, alongside the photo of a sprinkle-covered cake with the words "1 Year!" written in icing. "This is a post about self-love and about the greatest thing I’ve ever done."

Hale explained, "On January 2, 2023 I celebrated one year of sobriety."

"While this journey has mostly been private, I felt compelled tonight to let anyone who is struggling know that you are not alone and you are loved," Hale added.

This isn't the first time that Hale has spoken out about quitting drinking. In 2017, the actress spoke with online style publication Byrdie, ahead of the Pretty Little Liars series finale, and how she planned to give up alcohol and partying after the show came to an end.

"PLL was a great chapter of my life, but it’s very exciting to start over," Hale admitted at the time. "Becoming a part of this popular show … everyone just says yes to you, so you get away with a lot, and then you make mistakes."

"I’m just always trying to surround myself with better people and be the best version of myself possible," she explained.