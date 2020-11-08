Lucky Brand Sale: Shop $50 Denim and $29.99 Select Styles

Lucky Brand will have you feeling, well, lucky with multiple online deals. The denim line with Southern California roots is offering two major ways to save big.

First, shop $50 select denim styles. Second, enjoy $29.99 select products, including tops, shorts, dresses and shoes. For both offers, which last through Aug. 12, the sale prices are already marked, meaning no promo code is needed. Note that some exclusions apply. The brand offers free shipping on orders over $75.

With that in mind, it's time to shop Lucky Brand's great quality everyday jeans, leather shoes, stackable jewelry and so much more. Be sure to also check out their regular sale section for more discounts.

Shop the Lucky Brand sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks.