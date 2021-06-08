'Luca' Clip Reveals Even Sea Monsters Experience Awkward Teenage Moments (Exclusive)

Even sea monsters disguised as humans only get one chance to make a good first impression. Which certainly doesn't happen in this clip from Disney and Pixar's Luca, debuting exclusively on ET.

Luca (voiced by Jacob Tremblay) and his best friend, Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer), are teenage sea monsters who set out to have the summer of their lives above the surface, hiding in plain sight as regular human boys in a picturesque town on the Italian Riviera. Unfortunately, their arrival to Portorosso is marked by a stray soccer ball and a potential Vespa catastrophe.

The clip also introduces the boy's new rival, Ercole Visconti (Saverio Raimondo), owner of the aforementioned scooter and five-time winner of the Portorosso Cup. "How do you think I paid for my beautiful Vespa?" Ercole brags. But when Luca only has eyes for his prized scooter, Ercole scolds him: "Hey, stop looking! She's too beautiful for you." (Watch the clip above.)

Though transported to an animated paradiso, the young actors' experience recording Luca was not exactly ideal. Tremblay, a self-described Pixar superfan, was only able to visit the studio once pre-pandemic. (He completed his remaining recording sessions at a local studio in Vancouver.) Grazer, on the other hand, did so from home.

"I recorded it all in my mother's closet, which is, like, six feet long and five feet wide. So, kind of cramped. But it was super fun! It was a learning experience. I actually had to figure out how to use all this equipment and set it up," Grazer told ET. "It got really hot in that closet and I was screaming a lot and my neighbor probably thought that I was a psychopath."

Luca begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ on June 18.