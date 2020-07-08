'Love, Victor,' Padma Lakshmi's 'Taste the Nation' Renewed for Season 2

It's double the good news for Hulu's Love, Victor and Taste the Nation. Both series have been renewed for second seasons, the streaming service announced Friday as part of the summer Television Critics Association press tour.

Love, Victor, a spinoff of the 2018 film Love, Simon, ranks as the most-watched drama series on Hulu during its premiere week in June. Set in the same world as Love, Simon, the show featured cameos by the film's stars, Nicholas Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale.

The first season told the story of Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School, who goes on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and exploring his sexual orientation. As Victor and his friends mature, so will season 2, Hulu promises, saying that it will "build on themes of sexual identity, acceptance and navigating the odyssey we all know as high school."

The freshman finale left many questions unanswered for Victor moving forward: How will he deal with the fallout of his relationship with his girlfriend, Mia, following his kiss with Benji? How will Victor's parents react to his coming out?

"While you're desperate to hear what everyone's reaction to this is going to be, there's also an ending to [the season]. There's a sense of completion of Victor's journey. I love the way that Michael Cimino performed the moment. There's just this almost hopeful sigh of relief that he has after he says the words. Like, I finally got that off my chest," showrunner Brian Tanentold ET of the final moment. "So while it's this scary moment and he almost doesn't say it -- because it's in the middle of this giant conflict in his family -- he realizes that it's never going to be the perfect time and he has to do it now. And he does it and it's kind of heroic when he does. I think it ends on a feeling of hope, even though you don't know what's going to happen next."

Padma Lakshmi's food series, Taste the Nation, will return for a 10-episode second season following a critically-acclaimed freshman season. The series sees the Top Chef host travel to different cities across America, discovering and learning about cuisine of the area as well as having deep discussions about topical issues such as immigration. Of course, there's some cooking, too.

"I also wanted to travel the country. I wanted to see on the ground, what does it mean to be American? Who gets to decide that? What is American food actually?” she explained to ET. “It seemed to me, we were willing to embrace immigrant food and make it our own, but yet we were still unwilling to embrace the people that made that food. And that to me seems super hypocritical.”

"Because I was convinced that if I could just make the bigger American TV public aware of what it was like on the ground for these people in their daily life, that it would show them that their humanity was no lesser than [anybody else’s]," Lakshmi added.

