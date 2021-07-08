'Love Island' Sneak Peek: Steamy 'Bridgerton' Kiss Threatens to Tear One Couple Apart (Exclusive)

Aloha, islanders! It's only been a day since Love Island graced our TV screens with a new season but the drama is already heating up in Hawaii.

After 10 sexy singles coupled up during Wednesday's season 3 premiere, new islanders Cinco Holland Jr. and Will Moncada -- who entered the villa toward the end of the episode -- are ready to shake things up. "It's going to be 'Mr. Steal Your Girl' for the next 24 hours, man!" Cinco said with a smile in ET's exclusive sneak peek from Thursday's new episode.

To make things interesting, the islanders find themselves revealing dirty secrets from relationships and hookups of the past in a Bridgerton-themed challenge, "Whistle Blower," that may make or break some early couplings. As you can imagine, it gets spicy real fast as several islanders make out -- including Will and Shannon St. Claire, who's currently coupled up with Josh Goldstein.

From Will's confessional post-challenge, he's feeling the heat from their steamy kiss. He also said he felt "butterflies" when he kissed Kyra Lizama, who's coupled up with Korey Gandy at the moment. But it appears his sights are set on Shannon. And doubt is starting to creep in for Josh.

"I talked to Shannon and we have physical attraction and she told me, like, 'I like the kind of guys like you, like physically like you,'" Will admits to Josh in a private conversation. "The first person I saw was her and I felt really attracted to her."

Soon after, it's time for Cinco and Will to pick the girls they want to couple up. We're 99.9 percent certain Shannon may be at the top of Will's list. Who will he pick?

Love Island airs Thursday, Friday and Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS during premiere week. It will then air Tuesdays through Fridays, as well as Sundays, at 9 p.m. ET/PT for the remainder of the season.

