'Love Island' Season 2 Reveals New Cast of Islanders Looking for Love

Romance is in the air! The hit reality dating series Love Island is returning with a whole new group of young singles looking to mingle in paradise.

CBS revealed the names of the eleven contestants who will try their hand at finding an emotional match when Love Islandkicks off later this month with a two-hour season premiere.

From personal trainers to students, from sales managers to go-go dancers, this season of Love Island will see eligible singles from across the country competing for each other's hearts -- and their place on the island.

Here's a look at the first eleven contestants who will be competing for love -- before the new arrivals give them a run for their money throughout the season.

CBS

Kaitlynn Anderson

Age: 27

Career: Promotions

Location: Lapeer, Michigan

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Enjoys: "Bad food, dogs, festivals, Pilates, cooking and adventure!"



CBS

Mackenzie Dipman

Age: 24

Career: Student

Location: Scottsdale, Arizona

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Celebrity Crush: Matthew McConaughey



CBS

Tre Forte

Age: 25

Career: Personal Trainer

Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

Celebrity Crush: Rihanna



CBS

James McCool

Age: 27

Career: Personal Trainer

Location: Winchester, Virginia

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Ideal Romantic Partner Traits: Funny, likes to laugh and doesn't take life too seriously.



CBS

Johnny Middlebrooks

Age: 22

Career: Student

Location: Chesapeake, Virginia

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Relationship Role Models: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith



CBS

Justine Ndiba

Age: 27

Career: Billing Coordinator /GoGo dancer

Location: Rockaway, New Jersey

Zodiac Sign: Pisces

Ideal Romantic Partner Traits: Tall, as she spends 80% of her time in heels. They must also be humble and respectful.



CBS



Carrington Rodriguez

Age 22

Career: Sales Manager

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Hypothetical Dating Profile: “If dating was a sport, I have been a free agent for a while. Dare to get to know me and you will see I am smart, genuine, nice, and sexy at the right times."



CBS

Connor Trott

Age: 23

Career: Auditor

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Zodiac Sign: Cancer

Hypothetical Dating Profile: Brainy, loves to sing karaoke, and has been working on his dance moves in quarantine.



CBS

Moira Tumas

Age: 28

Career: Shopping Channel Model

Location: Brielle, New Jersey

Zodiac Sign: Pisces

Celebrity Crushes: Paul Rudd and Liam Hemsworth



CBS

Cely Vazquez

Age: 24

Career: Legal Secretary

Location: Sacramento, California

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

She was captain of her high school cheerleading team, is fluent in Spanish, loves to sing and play guitar.



CBS

Jeremiah White

Age: 22

Career: Store Sales Associate

Location: De Kalb, Mississippi

Zodiac Sign: Capricorn

Hypothetical Dating Profile: A self-proclaimed flirt who grew up on a farm and wants to show that special someone his southern hospitality.

Host Arielle Vandenberg returns for the long-awaited second season -- along with narrator Matthew Hoffman -- which kicks off with a special two-hour premiere on Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. on CBS. New episodes air nightly.