'Love Island' Favorite Iain Stirling to Return as Narrator for Peacock Series

Love Island is turning up the heat on Peacock and bringing back a familiar voice.

U.K. favorite Iain Stirling, who narrates the original British series, is joining the upcoming U.S. iteration in the same role, it was announced Wednesday.

It marks the first time Stirling will be lending his signature comedic flair for another version of Love Island outside of the U.K.

“The moment the decision was made to bring an all-new version of Love Island to Peacock, we knew we had to get Iain on board,” said Jenny Groom, EVP of Entertainment Unscripted Content at NBCUniversal. “Iain embodies everything fans love about the show -- humor, irreverence and cheeky fun. Love Island would not be the same without him.”

The new Love Island promises to be "hotter than ever." A new crop of islanders will couple up in new surroundings to compete in "naughtier games and sexier challenges." Throughout their stay, temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or “recouple” with someone new. Viewers can also vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa alone.

Love Island, which previously aired on CBS for three seasons, will be filmed beachside on the California coast, though the exact location remains undisclosed. Matthew Hoffman served as narrator for the last U.S. adaptation.

The cast and episode schedule will be announced at a later date.

Love Island returns Tuesday, July 19 on Peacock, and will air six episodes each week.

