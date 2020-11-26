'Love Is Blind' Star Mark Cuevas and Girlfriend Aubrey Rainey Are Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Mark Cuevas and Aubrey Rainey!

The Love Is Blind star and his pregnant girlfriend are engaged after months of dating. The pair shared the exciting news on their social media on Wednesday. Cuevas posted a photo of him down on one knee and asking Rainey to be his wife.

"Forever sounds good baby🌹 💍," he captioned his Instagram pics.

Rainey also posted a handful of pics of her and her beau kissing, writing, "I never figured out the true meaning of happiness until you ❤️ I couldn’t feel more grateful and excited to spend the rest of forever with you! 💍."

Cuevas proposed to Rainey on Nov. 21 at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, per People.

The couple is expecting their first child together in April 2021. Their engagement comes just days after they revealed that they are having a baby boy. Cuevas and Rainey posted video of their gender reveal, which included them on a rooftop and setting off fireworks.

Cuevas famously competed on the first season of Netflix's hit reality dating series, Love Is Blind, where he got engaged to fellow contestant Jessica Batten, but she left him at the altar on what was to be their wedding day.

