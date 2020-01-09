'Love Is Blind' Star Damian Powers Kisses Giannina Gibelli After Francesca Farago Rumors

Damian Powers is packing on the PDA with his girlfriend, Giannina Gibelli! The reality TV stars looked as happy as can be in an adorable new pic, which they both shared to their Instagram Story on Monday.

In the snap, the Love Is Blind couple is out to dinner with a pal, but that doesn't stop them from showing off their love, as Powers plants a sweet kiss on Gibelli's cheek. Gibelli is all smiles in the pic, as she soaks in Powers' affection while sporting a white and pink striped top and white pants.

"My dinner dates," Gibelli wrote alongside the photo.

Instagram

The loving photo came after Powers was spotted out with Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago while in Los Angeles last week. Though dating rumors between Powers and Farago swirled after the sighting, Powers recently told ET that he and Farago "are not dating or romantically involved but remain friends."

"Over the past week, I have been in L.A. with my attorney, Alex Ion, pursuing new projects and business ventures. Francesca and I both share the same attorney," Powers explained. "Alex arranged for both Francesca and I to meet with him for dinner at the Eveleigh in West Hollywood along with some of our other friends, including Mitchell Crawford and Raiane Macedo."

"We all planned to leave the Eveleigh together in the same car. Francesca, Alex, Mitchell and Raiane all exited through a side entrance, while I exited through the main entrance of the Eveleigh," he continued. "Upon exiting the Eveleigh, we were all greeted by paparazzi. Francesca grabbed on to me in an attempt to shield herself from the paparazzi as our entire group entered the car."

ET spoke to the couple last month, and they revealed that, though they're living apart, they see each other every day.

"Even if you don't meet in the ideal world, it could still come out beautifully," Gibelli gushed. "We are definitely proof of that!"

Powers also shared how he and Gibelli have been keeping busy amid quarantine.

"We've gone on adventures together around the Southeast to beaches and local escapes to strengthen our relationship and find ways to feed our souls in a world that has flipped upside down," he said. "Long car rides are our favorite."

