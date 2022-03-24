'Love Is Blind' Is Renewed for Seasons 4 and 5 on Netflix, Plus More Reality Romance Shows Coming Soon

Get ready for a whole lot of love coming from Netflix! The streaming service announced on Thursday its plans for a packed lineup of reality romance content, kicking off with renewing the hit series, Love Is Blind, for up to five seasons.

Season 3 of the show, co-hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, has already filmed and will be out this year. For another update on the season 2 cast after this month's reunion special, fans can tune into Love Is Blind: After the Altar, which will premiere later this year.

Seasons 4 and 5 are also on the lineup and will feature new singles in new cities around the country. There's also Love Is Blind: Brazil and Love Is Blind: Japan for those looking to go international.

And that's not all! In an effort to provide year-round reality romance, Netflix has created a jam-packed schedule.

Season 4 of Too Hot to Handle is coming soon, featuring sexy singles who must abstain from sex while on vacation in an effort to form meaningful connections and earn prize money.

The first season of The Ultimatum is premiering April 6, followed by a second all-queer season coming soon after. In the show, six couples featuring one partner who is ready to get married and the other who isn't quite as sure will try an experiment for eight weeks. They will each choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples and at the end of the eight weeks have to decide whether to marry their original partner or move on with another choice.

Another new series is Love on the Spectrum, featuring people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships.

In Dated and Related, siblings must search for "the one" together, and either help or hinder their sibling's quest for love. The series premieres this year.

Indian Matchmaking is premiering season 2 this year and season 3 is already set to come soon. It stars matchmaker Sima Taparia, who helps singles all over the world find love.

If that interests you, Jewish Matchmaking might also be added to your list. The new series, brought to viewers by the team that did Indian Matchmaking, features singles from the U.S. and Israel who leave their love lives in the hands of a Jewish matchmaker.

And if that wasn't enough, Netflix is rounding up several of their single reality stars from Too Hot To Handle, Love Is Blind, The Circle, Selling Tampa, and more to help them find romance. The show is hosted by Nick Lachey and does not have an official name at this time.

Fans interested in appearing on these shows can apply for future seasons at NetflixReality.com.

To entice fans to watch, five male stars from Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle have teamed up to record the song "Love Has No Offseason" as the fake boy band N-2-LUV.

