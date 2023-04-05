'Love Is Blind' Alum Deepti Claims Ex Shake Told Producer He'd Marry Her in Exchange for Apartment

Love Is Blind alum Deepti Vempati is spilling the tea about one shocking behind-the-scenes moment she says happened with her ex, Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee.

The season 2 contestant and her co-star, Natalie Lee, recently started their joint podcast, Out of the Pods, focusing on the Netflix dating show that made them famous.

While discussing the apartments that couples are put in during the show's filming, Natalie revealed that couples don't get to keep the apartments even if they get married.

"They're just for the duration of filming. You still have your actual apartments," Natalie explained. "They just live in those shared apartments for filming purposes."

Deepti then went on to share a "f**ked up" story she claims happened while filming her season in Chicago, Illinois.

"When we were in those apartments, Shake actually told my producer -- in front of me -- he was like, 'I will marry Deepti if you let me keep this apartment for two years,'" Deepti claimed. "Literally, my jaw dropped. The fact that he thought that he could just say that in front of me."

Netflix

"Wait, was he serious?" Natalie asked.

"Yes! Well, I don't know how serious he was, but it sounded very serious," Deepti said of her ex. "He was like, 'I just love this apartment.'"

Deepti and Shake got engaged in season 2 of the Netflix dating show. Shake spent the majority of the series noting that he was not attracted to Deepti, comparing her to his aunt.

Though he said yes to her at the altar, she turned him down, declaring that she chose herself instead. Shake then vilified himself further during the cast's reunion special and was the only star not invited back for his season's After the Altar special.

New episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 drop Friday, April 7.