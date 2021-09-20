Lorne Michaels Teases Jason Sudeikis' Return to 'Saturday Night Live'

Lorne Michaels is excited about a certain actor's return to Saturday Night Live! Following SNL's win for Outstanding Variety Sketch series at the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday, the show's executive producer told reporters, including ET's Lauren Zima, that Jason Sudeikis will be appearing on the upcoming 47th season.

"I'm not gonna tell you much, only because we haven't announced who's hosting and who the first four are, but I don't think anybody will be heartbroken. I think people will be happy with what we have," 76-year-old Michaels said, before teasing Sudeikis' return.

"He'll be coming back soon. I'm very happy about that," he revealed of the actor, who worked on SNL from 2003 to 2013.

Michaels' announcement came after Sudeikis' Ted Lasso dominated at the Emmys, winning seven awards including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. When Sudeikis was giving his acceptance speech for the latter award, he thanked his family, castmates, and mentors, one of whom is Michaels.

When Sudeikis began speaking about Michaels, he realized the SNL exec wasn't in his seat and joked that he had gone "to go take a dump now. Perfect."

"He's gonna get home, he's gonna watch it, he loves watching the Emmys at home. It's fine," Sudeikis continued, earning laughs from the audience.

In reality, Michaels had been speaking to the press at the time, telling them that he "was so happy for Jason" and his success.

ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier's spoke to Sudeikis after his acceptance speech, and the actor quipped of his joke about Michaels, "Once a Not Ready for Prime Time Player, always a Not Ready for Prime Time Player."