Lori Loughlin Wants to Get 'Her Life Back' and Start Working Again Following Prison Release

Lori Loughlin is ready to return to work after completing her nearly two-month prison sentence for her role in the 2019 college admissions scandal.

A source tells ET that the 56-year-old actress -- who was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on Dec. 28 -- has started talking about "getting her life back." Loughlin shares two kids, Olivia Jade, 21, and Bella, 22, with husband Mossimo Giannulli, who began his five-month prison sentence for his involvement in the scandal in November.

"[Lori] would love to start working again one day, but she is scared people won't work with her," the source says, adding that Loughlin has already "had her team put out feelers."

According to the source, prison was "unlike anything Lori has ever experienced in her life," and heading home "was like a dream come true."

"Lori's homecoming was perfect. Her girls put together a special homecoming with flowers, welcome home decorations and her favorite foods," the source says. "She was emotionally overwhelmed by how much she missed them and still has to remind herself that if anything good came out of all this it's their closeness and renewed faith in their tightknit family."

“She has told friends that finally being home is the best holiday gift she could ever ask for, and now her focus is counting the days until her husband is home," adds the source. "Lori spent her first week [at home] appreciating every minute of settling in and spending time with her girls. Now that she is safe at home and getting back into her routine, she is finding it very difficult to not to worry about Mossimo."

The source adds that Loughlin's own time in prison really gave her some "time to think."

"While she kept her girls quiet for so long regarding details of this experience, she realizes that talking about this is a healthy part of the process to get past it all," the source says. "She was really proud of Olivia for speaking out [on Red Table Talk] and taking the steps she needed to move forward from this scandal."

In addition to her appearance on Red Table Talk, Olivia has also teased a return to YouTube and appears to be looking forward to what the new year will bring. "2021 let’s just keep the vibes good, k?" she wrote on Instagram.

As ET previously reported, Loughlin began her prison sentence on Oct. 30, surrendering herself to the authorities early. She was originally ordered to report to prison on Nov. 19. Loughlin has also been ordered to pay a fine of $150,000 and complete 100 hours of community service upon release.