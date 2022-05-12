'Loki' Creator and Tom Hiddleston on Covering 'New Emotional Ground' in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Following last year’s debut to critical and fan acclaim, Loki has been renewed for season 2. Now, as anticipation builds for new episodes from the MCU spinoff series, creator Michael Waldron and star Tom Hiddleston talk to ET about “getting the band back together” and peeling back even more layers of the titular mischievous superhero.

With production reportedly starting in June, just one year after the series debuted on Disney+, Hiddleston is eager to dive back into the world of the character he’s played since first appearing in 2011’s Thor.

“We’re starting very soon. Almost as soon as I leave this room. Not quite, but it’s around the corner,” the actor said while promoting his new Apple TV+ series, The Essex Serpent, in which he plays the pastor in a small town possibly haunted by a mythological sea serpent.

Marvel Studios

“We’ll certainly be going in the summer,” he continued, adding that he’s “excited to get the band back together.” That band, of course, refers to his season 1 co-stars, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Owen Wilson, both of whom have confirmed they’ll be returning as Ravonna Renslayer and Mobius M. Mobius, respectively.

Meanwhile, Waldron, who also wrote Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, teases what’s in store for the upcoming season, which he has dubbed in previous interviews as “emotional.”

“Without getting too specific, it’s just a continued evolution of the character. That’s what was always important to Tom and that’s what was important to me,” Waldron said when asked to elaborate on the emotional element of the new episodes.

“If we’re going to continue [the first season story] in a second season, we have to cover new emotional ground,” he continued. “And the great news is that that character keeps revealing new layers of texture and complexity.”

Marvel Studios

As for how the most recent film installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe influences the future of the Loki series, Waldron teased that after “everything that happened in this movie there’s probably some branches going all over the place.”

“I imagine Mobius is out there watching this on a monitor, having to light up a cigarette and saying, ‘Oh my god,’” he continued, joking that the Time Variance Authority agent might be bowled over by all the unexpected events. “I guess we’ll have to wait and find out what that means for those guys.”

Until then, Waldron said, “It’s really a joy to get to work with Tom and continue to bring Loki to life.”