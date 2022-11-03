'L&O: Organized Crime' Sneak Peek: Stabler and His Unit Find an Explosive Surprise (Exclusive)

The latest episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime are proving to be the most intense yet, as Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and his unit continue to hunt down a crime ring posing as members of the New York Police Department in season 3. Ahead of Thursday's all-new episode, "Blaze of Glory," ET has an exclusive sneak peek of the team as they find themselves in an explosive situation.

In the clip, Stabler as well as Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), Det. Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger), Det. Jamie Whelan (Brent Antonello) and Det. Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) are investigating a home when they get a call from Vaughn Davis (Christopher Cassarino).

While on the phone with the detectives, the head of the crime ring posing as the police who are robbing drug deals and raping their families and also has a childhood connection to Reyes promises to "turn up the heat." When asked what he means, Davis says, "I got all the money that I need now, enough to last a lifetime. So, what's next ain't about getting paid, it's personal. Because it's about payback, especially to that bald pig that shot Dante."

Of course, the insult gets the attention of Stabler, who offers to meet up in person. But Davis declines, and that's when the unit realizes they're in serious danger – and there's a bomb on the premises.

In addition to that fiery scene, the task force is caught up in a shootout as Stabler becomes determined to find out how the perps are connected to the NYPD. Reyes, meanwhile, wants nothing but to put the aggressors of his past behind bars, even if it means going against orders.

While speaking to ET at the beginning of the season, Gonzalez opened up about joining the Law & Order franchise as an undercover detective and devout family man. "It's just been great to just be a part of it," he said. "And to just, you know, work with Chris in this capacity and even with Brent, man, it's just been really great. We've been enjoying ourselves."

"It's a lot of fun," he added.

Organized Crime airs at 10 p.m. ET/PT as part of Law & Order Thursdays on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT: