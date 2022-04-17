Lizzo's Mom Sweetly Introduces Her 'Saturday Night Live' Performance

Lizzo got some special help as the night's musical guest on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

The celebrated songstress pulled double duty during the episode as host and musical guest, and performed two sets, belting out some new and loved music.

Typically, when a host is also the musical guest, a castmember is tasked with introducing their performances. However, Lizzo has famously eschewed tradition and following in other's footsteps. So, for her first number of the night, Lizzo boldly introduced herself!

As the show returned from commercial, Lizzo was in the audience, and introduced her performance of "About Damn Time" by declaring, "Ladies and Gentlemen, me!"

Lizzo got up there and said, “introducing me.” that’s just ICONIC BEHAVIOR #Snl pic.twitter.com/Cs3UK32p22 — heads have rolled for less (@thomxsjw) April 17, 2022

After a brief musical intro, Lizzo made an off-screen costume quick change and hit the stage in a neon yellow number and absolutely slayed.

For her second performance, Lizzo upped the ante by having her own mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, introduce her in one of the sweetest moments in SNL memory.

"Once again, my daughter, Lizzo," the proud mom shared with joy, before a pink-clad Lizzo belted out a performance of "Special."

Recently, Lizzo spoke SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up about her new song, "About Damn Time," and was asked if hosting and performing on SNL was an idea that she presented or if SNL asked her to do it.

"It's actually terrifying. So no, I think they came to me and, um, no, I, I don't wanna say it, cause if I didn't want it, I wouldn't do it," Lizzo explained. "I don't do nothing I don't want to do. But it is a tall order. I'm nervous. You know what I'm saying?"

"You know what I'm most nervous of is laughing," she said. "I gotta do at least one sketch where I'm in character," she said. "I'm such a smiley, laughy b**ch. Like, I don't know if I'm gonna be able to take anybody serious. Like Kate McKinnon looking at me like, how can you keep a straight face?!"

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.