Lizzo Signs First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios

Things are going "Good as Hell" for Lizzo. The 32-year-old singer has signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios, it was announced during Amazon's Television Critics Association summer press tour on Thursday. Lizzo will develop television projects to exclusively debut on Amazon Prime Video.

"I'm so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon," Lizzo said. "Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world."

"Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. "She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love."

It's been a big year for Lizzo, who kicked off 2020 with a stunning opening performance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in January. In addition to being the most-nominated artist of the year, Lizzo took home three big awards -- Best Pop Solo Performance for "Truth Hurts," Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Jerome," and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You (Deluxe).

Lizzo celebrated her Amazon deal on her Instagram story Thursday, writing, "Let the empire begin." See more on the singer in the video below.