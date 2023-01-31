Lizzo Debuts Her Madame Tussauds Wax Figure to Fans With Hilarious Videos

Seeing double! Lizzo is showing off her Madame Tussauds wax figure, and delightfully freaking out over how great it looks.

The songstress took to social media on Tuesday to give fans a first look at her wax figure, and she couldn't help but be romanced by its beauty.

Lizzo wrote on Twitter that it was "single-handedly one of the most terrifyingly meta moments of my life."

"Thank you @MadameTussauds - now I know what a twosome with Lizzo is like 😳" she added, alongside a video of herself just about to lock lips with, well, herself.

Single-handedly one of the most terrifyingly meta moments of my life.



Thank you @MadameTussauds - now I know what a twosome with Lizzo is like 😳 pic.twitter.com/ee9XEO7L42 — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) January 31, 2023

Lizzo also shared some choice glimpses of the wax figure on TikTok in a series of posts featuring her posing alongside the impressive facsimile.

Lizzo's picture-perfect wax figure comes just a few days after Madame Tussauds Berlin unveiled their latest wax figure of Beyoncé -- and this one actually looks like her (unlike previous efforts at other Madame Tussauds locations).

