Lizzo Cries While Accepting First Emmy: ‘All I Wanted to See Was Someone Fat Like Me, Black Like Me’

Lizzo is now officially halfway to being an EGOT winner after accepting the Emmy Award for Outstanding Competition Program. After just one season of her new show, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, the singer-songwriter has added an impressive accolade to her list.

Appearing to be overwhelmed with emotion when her name was announced, Lizzo took the stage and immediately called for her "Big Grrrls" to join her in accepting the award.

Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

"I need my big girls to come to the stage right now, right now! I want to say thank you to the Emmys and the Emmy voters," Lizzo began. "First of all, I'm very emotional. And the trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me."

Lizzo went on to address the fact that full-figured women are not rare, their stories are just rarely told in mainstream media. "The stories that they shared, they're not that unique. They just don't get the platform telling stories. Let's just tell more stories," she continued.

This is for the BIG GRRRLS ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/MjxGKcfsGG — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) September 13, 2022

"When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media was someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me," Lizzo said powerfully. "If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I would be like, 'You're going to see that person but, b***h, it's going to have to be you.'"

Lizzo's series documents a competition to find full-figured backup dancers for her Bonnaroo performance.

When Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls was announced as an Emmy nominee in July, she took to Instagram to celebrate the nod, writing, “WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS IS EMMY NOMINATED my grrrls we didn’t do this for awards, we did this for ourselves. For the lives we touched making this… To shake up the industry.. and show the world how BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED WE AREEEEE! BIG GRRRLS ARE BOOKED, BLESSED AND BUSY 💅🏾💅🏾💅🏾 YOU BETTA WATCH OUT! Thank you @televisionacad we’ll be there with bells on!”