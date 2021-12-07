'Live In Front of a Studio Audience' Brings Retro Wigs, Surprise Guests and F-Bombs to Delight of Fans

Fans love live TV because anything can happen! The unexpected moments started early on Tuesday during the new Live In Front of a Studio Audience when 99-year-old Norman Lear dropped an f-bomb in the first few moments of the show.

While chatting with host Jimmy Kimmel ahead of the live productions of The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes, Lear was asked for any advice he's picked up over his time on the planet.

"Two little words that we don't think enough about: 'Over' and 'Next.' When something is over, it is -- and you used the word, so I will -- it is f**king over!" Lear said, as the network managed to quickly drop the swear word from broadcast.

"Well, I said that off camera," Kimmel said with a laugh. "But I will say that never before in the history of American television has a 99-year-old person used the f-word. So congratulations! Another feather in your cap!"

It was a wonderfully unintentional way to show just how unpredictable a live event can truly be, adding to the excitement of the night, and kicking the show off with a moment fans loved.

Norman Lear dropping an F Bomb on live tv is my spirit animal.#LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience pic.twitter.com/98dPxkeNrZ — Jason Michael (@jasoniviking) December 8, 2021

After that fantastic intro, fans were treated to a staging of The Facts of Life -- specifically the season 3 episode "Kids Can Be Cruel."

However, the big surprise came with the appearance of some previously unannounced guest stars, including Will Arnett playing Dink Lockwood, and Jason Bateman as Tim Holifield, as well as Jon Stewart (rocking a ridiculously over-the-top orthodontia mouth brace) as Carl Price.

While the star power, and their comedic timing, were a delight, it was their over-the-top wigs that really set the internet on fire.

Jason Bateman's wig alone is worth turning on the live "Facts of Life." — Andi Petrini (@andipetrini) December 8, 2021

I can’t overstate how fantastic the #factsoflife Live show is, and all the surprising stars! Fantastic! Norman Lear and @jimmykimmel are genius! pic.twitter.com/zw4YWqSA7b — 💙 ENCOURAGE PEOPLE DOING GOOD DEEDS 💙 (@teeone34) December 8, 2021

The special also included surprise cameos from original Facts of Life stars Lisa Whelchel, Kim Fields and Mindy Cohn.

Before the episode, Whelchel -- who starred as Blair on the original series -- performed The Facts of Life theme song, and fans had nothing but love for seeing the trio once again.

They brought back the originals from The Facts of Life! I see you, Kim Fields! #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience pic.twitter.com/DDPLmjMkCt — 𝚜𝚘𝚞𝚕 𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚒𝚗 𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚑𝚞𝚜𝚒𝚊𝚜𝚝. 🎄 (@travisfromdabk_) December 8, 2021

Lisa Welchel singing The Facts of Life theme song!!! In Blair’s uniform!!! With MINDY COHN AND KIM FIELDS!!!!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 I’m already obsessed with #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience pic.twitter.com/oS7tlBfd4k — TV taught me how to feel (@sitcomsraisedme) December 8, 2021

How the hell is @LisaWhelchel, AKA Blair still looking that young on this Live Facts Of Life show? Whatever she's selling I'm buying!! — Charles (@iused2bakecakes) December 8, 2021

Lisa Welchel’s Blair Warner walked so that Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green could fly……



Also Facts of Life and Friends take place in the same universe and Blair Warner and Rachel Green are distant cousins. Don’t @ me. I don’t make the rules. — Meredith Hanukkah Space Lasers Lee (@meralee727) December 8, 2021

If you grew up in the ‘80s, this will be insane to you. Lisa Whelchel from the “Facts of Life” looks the same as she did 40 years ago. pic.twitter.com/WU3fUmfkqT — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 8, 2021

The second celebrated sitcom to get recreated was Diff'rent Strokes, with original star Todd Bridges introducing the production of the season 1 episode "Willis’ Privacy."

Bridges used his intro to pay tribute to his late cast members, including Conrad Bain, Gary Coleman, Dana Plato and Charlotte Rae.

One of the highlights of the production was the perfectly over-the-top Kevin Hart playing Arnold -- the character originally played by Coleman. His uncontainable energy and childlike charisma proved to be flawless, and mirrored the straight-laced performance of Damon Wayans as Willis.

With John Lithgow as Mr. Drummond and Dowd, doing double duty, as Mrs. Garrett, fans had nothing but love for the casting choices. Adding the surprise appearance of Snoop Dogg as Willis' friend Vernon really sent fans over the edge, and left the live studio audience roaring.

Loving this Diff’rent Strokes special on ABC right now. #liveinfrontofastudioaudience pic.twitter.com/KVMOgZzNiR — Cameron Kruzel (@cameronkruzel) December 8, 2021

They’re old, but so far the cast of Diff’rent Strokes is making more sense. #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience — KIZER & BENDER (@kizerandbender) December 8, 2021

Kevin Hart playing Arnold in Diff'rent Strokes is killing me!😂😂😂 — Mamba Forever!💜💛💜💛 (@uniquelyjazz) December 8, 2021

Ok Kevin Hart, Snoop, Damon Wayans and John Lithgow in Diff’rent Strokes. I’m dying. #80s pic.twitter.com/2hzo2J9Kq1 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 8, 2021

This new version of Diff’rent Strokes funny. Arnold cussing out Mrs. G, he asking about weed. *LOL* #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience — Jillian (@jillianbowe) December 8, 2021

As the episode came to an end, the entire cast gathered together on stage as Kimmel shared his thanks, and he ended the night with one more tribute to the legend himself, Norman Lear.

"This is a live show and we were worried that, like, Snoop would curse on the air. And sure enough Norman dropped an f-bomb right at the top of the show," Kimmel quipped, before wishing Lear "another 99 years."