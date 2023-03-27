Liv Tyler to Return as 'Incredible Hulk' Character Betty Ross for 'Captain America: New World Order'

The actress will reprise her character, scientist Betty Ross, from 2008's The Incredible Hulk in the upcoming Captain America film, which will star Anthony Mackie as the titular Marvel hero, ET has confirmed. It marks Tyler's first time returning to the Marvel family after 15 years.

In The Incredible Hulk, Edward Norton played the part of Bruce Banner/The Hulk. Mark Ruffalo later took over the character in his first appearance in 2012's The Avengers.

Captain America: The New World Order puts Mackie's Sam Wilson front and center in his first solo Captain America film. Tyler won't be the only Incredible Hulk alum boarding the new film, as Tim Blake Nelson, who originated the role of The Leader, will also return. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Danny Ramirez returns as Joaquin Torres and Carl Lumbly will also be back as Isaiah Bradley.

Shira Haas makes her franchise debut as Sabra, while Harrison Ford will take over as Betty Ross' father General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, who was previously played by the late William Hurt in the MCU.

Captain America 4 director Julius Onah spoke with ET in September about how Sam Wilson will be tested in his new leadership role.

“We’re really testing him,” Onah said. “And now that he’s taken the mantle of Captain America, he’s really going to question what it means to lead. And all the action and all the emotionality of the story is really built around him answering that question.”

He added that the responsibility that is on Sam's shoulders has increased tenfold. “His values are going to determine so much of what’s going to happen moving forward,” Onah said. “We’re putting that to the test in this film.”