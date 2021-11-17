'Little People, Big World' Stars Zach and Tori Roloff Expecting Baby No. 3

The Roloff family is getting bigger!

Zach and Tori Roloff are expecting their third child together. The Little People, Big World stars shared the exciting news on their social media on Wednesday. The proud dad posted a family photo, with son Jackson, 4, holding a sign that reads, “Baby Roloff #3 Coming Spring 2022." A second photo shows Tori, 30, holding her sonogram. They are also parents to almost 2-year-old daughter Lilah.

"We got some exciting news to announce! Baby coming spring of 2022! Tori is looking as beautiful as ever! #zandtpartyoffive @toriroloff," Zach, 31, wrote alongside his post. The comments section was filled with congratulatory messages from fans and friends.

Tori also posted the family photo, as well as one with the sign and confetti in the background, and one of her and Zach holding the sonogram.

"We are so excited to share some exciting news with you! Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift! 💙💗#zandtpartyoffive #babyroloff3 #storyofzachandtori," she captioned the slideshow.

The news comes after Tori suffered a miscarriage in March. This year, the couple celebrated the 10-year-anniversary of their first date, marking their six-year wedding anniversary.

"It's crazy how fast it goes. It's just crazy," Tori told ET back in June, with Zach adding, "That's the thing about the pandemic, it's gone so fast. I turned 30 in the pandemic and 31. Two birthdays. Jackson was two when this all started, he's now four…We're having our six-year anniversary, coming up here."

The pair also touched on their son watching their TLC show, with Zach sharing, "His favorite show is his show. He knows every character. He knows Grandpa, Mimi," with Tori following, "It's not called Little People, Big World, it's called Roloff Farm."

"He says, 'I want to watch Roloff Farm. My show,'" Zach laughed.

