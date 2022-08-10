'Little People, Big World' Star Tori Roloff Details 'Rough Day' as a Working Mom

Tori Roloff had a bad day. On Tuesday, the Little People Big World star shared that she had a very relatable day as a working mom.

“Ugh. Today was a slightly rough day for me,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I hate when the day starts off great (I went to the gym and got coffee alone) but I just felt so overstimulated all day long.

Tori, who is an elementary school educator, shares three children -- Jackson, 5, Lilah, 2, and three-month-old, Josiah -- with her husband Zach. The mother of three added that she was “overwhelmed” all day and felt like she didn’t get enough time in with her family.

“I had a lot of work stuff to get done today and I felt overwhelmed with that and cleaning our house. And then I felt like I didn’t spend as much time as I wanted to with my kids or my husband,” she shared.

In another post, which was a picture of her and Zach’s daughter Lilah, Tori documented more of the day’s moments which included her oldest child having a little issue in the behavior department.

“It ended with Jackson making a red choice (honestly a rare occasion for him) and having to miss out on fun stuff with dad. To top it all off...I’m pretty sure our dishwasher is broken,” Tori wrote, before ending with, “It’s all small stuff but it adds up. All of us moms get overstimulated and touched out. Not sure why I’m writing this, but hopefully it’s to let you know you’re not alone.”

The reality TV star and her husband have been candid about their new life as a family of five. On Monday, Tori shared a picture of her youngest son Josiah, along with a post dedicated to his sweet milestone.

“My sweet little si si talker smiley boy. I love this kid. 🤍 I love how much this kid has started to interact with us. He is all smiles (almost) all the time,” she wrote next to a series of expressive pictures of her son.



“I find myself really enjoying each stage so much more with Josiah. I think it’s because I know he completed our family and from here on out there are a lot of “lasts” happening. We all are so spoiled by his love. And I seriously am obsessed with watching Jackson and Lilah with him,” she continued.

Shortly after Josiah's birth, the couple dished to ET about their new home life: “Going from one to two was way harder than going from two to three,” Tori told ET. “I said it on social media. It's like Josiah's been here this whole time.”

Zach added, “It is. You're adding cars to the train now. He's just part of the program.”