‘Little People, Big World’ Star Jacob Roloff Claims He Was Molested by Show Producer

Jacob Roloff is sharing a personal story. The 23-year-old former reality star claimed that he was molested by someone who worked on his family's TLC series, Little People, Big World.

"It is often much easier to think about things than it is to talk about them, and so this disclosure has been delayed, but through that delay, I have found the fortitude and words. As a child, I after what I realize now was a long grooming process, I was molested," Jacob, who left the show in 2019 wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "I do not expect to provide details of the encounter at any point publicly."

Jacob continued by writing, "By revealing this, I may be more fully understood and my perspective on issues such as child sexual abuse, child exploitation, and the collateral costs of reality television may be received more clearly."

"Although, I would have to add that this experience has not solely defined my point of view on any of these issues, nor has it defined my worldview in general," he wrote, explaining that he didn't speak out earlier because "a child must process, and I needed silence and time."

"I continue my own contemplation on the voyeurism involved in the entire enterprise of reality television -- a massive spectacle of drama and pain and argument and invasion, with a little joy sprinkled over, that viewers watch completely disassociated from the complex humans inside the simplistic ‘characters’ they see on TV," Jacob elaborated.

He concluded, noting, "It must finally be emphasized that all fault lies with the predator, and no fault lies with any of my family members. I am certain that this is a positive moment for me, and another step toward a brighter future."

Jacob's wife, Isabel, commented on his post, writing, "Proud to know you, proud to love you, proud to be your wife."

TLC responded to his allegations in a statement to ET, saying, "TLC was just informed about an alleged encounter that occurred years ago involving a third party connected to the production of Little People, Big World. We are saddened and troubled by this very serious allegation, and TLC will work cooperatively with the authorities. Our main focus remains on supporting the Roloff family during this very difficult time."

Jacob is Matt and Amy Roloff's youngest child. The two, who divorced in 2016, are also parents to 30-year-old twins Zach and Jeremy and 27-year-old daughter Molly. Little People, Big World premiered in 2006 and is currently in its 21st season. Jacob appeared in over 200 episodes.