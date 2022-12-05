'Little People, Big World': Matt Reconnects With Zach Over Grandson Josiah (Exclusive)

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff spends some quality time with his newest grandson, Josiah, in ET's exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode. The intergenerational meeting also helps Matt reconnect with his son, Zach, despite their ongoing dispute.

"Now, hi," Matt says to the baby infant. "Do you remember meeting me? You didn't have your eyes open." The reunion happens outside, near a river on Zach's property that he shares with his wife, Tori, and their three children, Jackson, 5, Lilah, 3, and baby Josiah.

The couple moved their family to Washington last year, after Matt refused to lower the price on a Roloff Farms property where they initially wanted to stay. Matt and Zach's relationship has remained tense ever since. "It's still pretty tough, yeah, it's a tough situation," Zach said in October. "I don't think responsibility has been taken, but, again, we're just raising our family."

Nevertheless, the two set aside their differences this week.

"Hi, you little cute guy," Matt says to the new little one. "Oh, he's giving me a little smile."

Though Tori tells Matt that Josiah had been grumpy earlier that day, the baby calms down in his grandfather's arms. "We just needed grandpa to be here so we weren't so grumpy" she tells him.

Matt balances Josiah in his lap while he speaks with Tori and Zach about how the new little one has settled into the family. "He knows Mom and Dad," Tori says, "and Jackson. Lilah, he's a little bit more like, 'Are you going to come at me?'" she says of the two older siblings. Despite the apprehension, though, she maintains that Josiah still loves his older sister.

"Josiah's starting to get very alert," Matt says, "and he's becoming like a little human. He's just healthy and he looks like he's ready to take on the world. I think he's going to give Jackson a run for his money."

The trip also created an opportunity for Matt to see Zach's new home, where he's recently built a bridge over the river.

"Wow, doesn't that look good," Matt says as he approaches.

"I've been working on this bridge for a while now and I'm excited that it's almost done," Zach says. "It's cool being able to show a project that I've done on my own property, by myself. I know [Matt's] into bridges and he's done a lot of bridge builds himself over the years."

Matt is indeed impressed. "This is super nice," he says. "When that water's flowing, this bridge is going to be the bomb. I'm happy that Zach is developing his own memories that remind me a lot of the memories that he had as a kid."