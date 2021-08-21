Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Engaged to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

She said yes! Perrie Edwards and her longtime love, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are engaged. On Saturday, the Little Mix songstress shared the news via Instagram. “Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!”

Along with the announcement, Edwards, 28, shared a series of pictures from the engagement. The photo set led with a picture of Chamberlain, 28, down on one knee, while the sunsets in the background. The remaining pictures show the moment the “Sweet Melody” singer accepts the proposal and ends with a picture of Edwards showing off her ring for the camera.

The couple’s news was met with excitement from their famous friends and fans. “Best news! So happy for you both,” Leigh-Ann Pinnock wore.

“Congratulations Beautiful 😍 so happy for you guys ❤️,” Sairah Pinnock added.

“yesssssssss congratulations beautiful !!! Xx,” singer Ella Eyre wrote.

Edwards got love from another former Little Mix member, Jade Thirlwall, who commented with a series of emojis.

In November, Edwards marked 5 years with her love. “Happy 5 years of love to my baby Daddy! ♥️,” she wrote next to a photo of her and the soccer star posing on a boat.

Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain began their relationship in 2016. The singer was previously engaged to former One Direction band member, Zayn Malik.

Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain are parents of 10-month-old Axel. Shortly after their son’s arrival, the singer and athlete introduced their baby to the world with a sweet black-and-white photo.

“Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 ♥️.”