Lisa Vanderpump Speaks Out Amid Pump Restaurant's Uncertain Future (Exclusive)

Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant, Pump, might be leaving West Hollywood, ET has learned.

Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, do not own the location, and the landlord is currently looking for a new tenant.

Broker Leslie Haro with City Street Commercial, tells ET, "The business is being sold, but not the real estate and they're looking for a long-term tenant." In other words, Vanderpump's Pump restaurant and bar is expected to be sold and the landlord of the WeHo location is looking for a new tenant.

A source tells ET that the iconic neighborhood staple, which is heavily highlighted on Vanderpump Rules, has had a hard time with the COVID pandemic. Vanderpump's other ventures -- TomTom and Vanderpump Cocktail Garden -- are doing very well, the source adds.

But Vanderpump tells ET, not so fast. "We’ve been in the Pump location for 10 years, have a great relationship with the landlord, and are currently discussing resigning our lease over the next few months, but haven’t made a decision and will be open tonight, and come by and have a Pumptini," she says. "We're also currently expanding our empire and will be opening two more restaurants with Caesars Palace.”

Although no final decision has been made, one thing is clear, Pump's future is in limbo.