Lisa Vanderpump Says She's 'On the Road to Recovery' After Horse Riding Accident

Lisa Vanderpump is on the mend. One week after TMZ reported that the 61-year-old Bravolebrity was hospitalized after being thrown off a horse, Vanderpump took to Instagram to give an update on her condition.

"Thank you for all the well wishes and beautiful flowers, I am doing much better after surgery!" Vanderpump wrote alongside pics of all the bouquets she received following the accident.

Vanderpump noted that she suffered four fractures in her leg and a badly bruised back, but is "on the road to recovery."

"I will be back in the saddle of life soon!" she concluded.

Following the accident, an eyewitness told TMZ that Vanderpump's horse at Los Angeles' Paddock Riding Club seemingly got spooked, reared up and bucked her off. Vanderpump landed on her back, the eyewitness said.

The outlet reported that Vanderpump was taken to the hospital via ambulance, with her husband, Ken Todd, following behind.

Shortly thereafter, Todd told TMZ about what he witnessed during the scary incident.

"When I saw her thrown off, I couldn't believe it. I was in shock. I ran over there and she was just on the floor," Todd said. "She knew that she had broken her leg straight away... She just said, 'I've broken my leg. I've broken my leg.'"

Todd, who said that it may have been Vanderpump's "last ride" on a horse, noted that it'll likely take his wife of nearly 40 years eight to 10 weeks to recover from the accident.