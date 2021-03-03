Lisa Vanderpump and Famous Friends Drink and Get Wild in Supertease for New Show 'Overserved' (Exclusive)

Lisa Vanderpump is welcoming viewers into her home. The regal reality star is returning to TV with an all-new series, Overserved, and ET has an exclusive supertease for the luxurious, wild new show.

Overserved follows Vanderpump as she hosts lavish, unique dinner parties for groups of famous guests who drink, dine and open up about their interesting lives.

With nearly as many different visual themes as celebrity guests, Overserved looks like it will give fans a new glimpse at both the personal side of celebrities, and the over-the-top private life of Vandepump herself.

Celeb guests on the series include Iggy Azalea, Joel McHale, Lala Kent, Margaret Cho, Tori Spelling, Sheryl Underwood, Lance Bass, Cheryl Hines, Anna Camp, Cheryl Burke, Jeannie Mai and Vivica A. Fox, among many others.

Some of the fantastical themes of the parties, as seen in the teaser, include "Diva Tea," "Beverly Hills Comfort Food" and even themed after trips to exotic locales, like Cabo and Japan.

All the while, Vanderpump and her many famous guests get wild, wacky and even -- at times -- emotional, as they party, share candid stories and are, as the name suggests, overserved.

Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump premieres Thursday, March 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!