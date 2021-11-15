Lisa Rinna's Mother Lois Dies at 93

"My guardian angel for the rest of time.. I love you so much my Lolo," Amelia wrote alongside photos and videos of her maternal grandmother. "… You were and will always be much more than a grandma to me.. you were my best friend. My strength. My rock. My everything."

"Your laughter never failed to light up any room you ever walked in. Anyone who got the pleasure to meet you was so blessed.. there will never be anyone like you," she continued. "Thank you for being the strength our family needed. Thank you for teaching us what it means to be a strong woman… and just like that.. you’re back with Frank.. I know they’re having a party for you.. and you are dancing your way through heaven… you’ll never be gone."

Lisa commented on her daughter's post, writing, "Heaven Has a new Angel."

Lisa remembered her mom on Instagram, too, sharing a photo of Lois smiling as she stepped out of a car.

"Lois DeAndrade Rinna June 7, 1928 - November 15 2021 5:05am," Lisa wrote. "Heaven Has a New Angel."

Harry Hamlin, Lisa's husband, shared a throwback photo of Lois with his daughters, Amelia and Delilah, following her death.

"Bye, Bye!" he captioned the pic. "I love you Lois!"

Lois' death came less than a week after Lisa revealed her mom had a stroke and was "transitioning."

"I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke, I am with her now, So lets celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions," Lisa captioned a sweet throwback video of Lois dancing. "I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know."

The next day on her Instagram Story, Lisa tearfully said, "There's never a way to be ready to let go."

"We're blessed to be able to be here and be with her. We're just not taught that death is OK and that we're just never, it's never talked about, and we're never told that it's OK to let go," she said. "I mean, it's like a crash course all of a sudden when one of your loved ones is in this position, especially your mom or your dad, and I have such empathy for anyone who's gone through this."

Lisa went on to share a video of Lisa dancing in the kitchen, and another of her discussing her love for a rum and Coke.

The recent stroke wasn't Lois' first. In 2019, Lisa shared that her mom had a "devastating stroke" six years prior, writing on Twitter that Lois had to "learn how to walk and talk again" and undergo months of rehabilitation.

"She is not the same as she once was but she has overcome so much," Lisa wrote on Twitter at the time. "We are blessed and so grateful."