Lisa Rinna Agrees After Kyle Richards Says Scott Disick Is Too Old for Amelia Hamlin

When Lisa discusses her daughter's new friend with her fellow housewives, Kyle Richards is quick to chime in.

"He's too damn old," Kyle exclaims of Scott who's 37, while Amelia's 19. Lisa appears to agree with Richards' assessment, responding, "I know!"

"And he's got three kids!" Kyle adds, referencing Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, Scott's kids with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

Scott and Amelia were first linked in November 2020. They went Instagram official on Valentine's Day. In March, a source told ET that Scott was planning a partial move to Miami, Florida, adding that Amelia would be coming with him.

"Scott was lonely when he and Sofia [Richie] broke up, which is one of the reasons he and Amelia got together so quickly," the source said of Scott's ex, whom he split with in June 2020. "They've been getting a bit more serious for now. Scott has been having a good time with Amelia."

In the current final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott revealed that his split with Sofia was due to an ultimatum the model gave him about his relationship with Kourtney.

"I thought I would give it a try and make her more of a priority, but then even when doing that, she was like, 'I don't wanna share you as a boyfriend with Kourtney,'" he said. "Instead of just wanting to work with it, she literally said, with an ultimatum: 'You have to choose, me or Kourtney.'"

In another episode, Kourtney's sisters made it clear that they wanted her and Scott to rekindle their romance.

"They just see two people who spend a lot of time together, do a lot of things with their children, so why can't we have a perfect family and a white picket fence?" Scott told the cameras. "But it's just not that simple."

Like Scott, Kourtney has moved on. She is currently dating Travis Barker.