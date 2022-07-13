Lisa Marie Presley Reveals the Matching Tattoo She Got With Son Benjamin on 2-Year Anniversary of His Death

Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley are mourning.

The mother and daughter each posted heartbreaking tributes to the late Benjamin Keough -- Riley's brother and Lisa Marie's son -- on the second anniversary of his death. Benjamin died by suicide on July 12, 2020. He was 27.

"Not an hour goes by where I don’t think of you and miss you," his big sister wrote posted to Instagram on Tuesday. "It’s been two years today since you left and I still can’t believe you’re not here. You are so loved my Ben Ben."

Lisa Marie shared an image and memory of the time she and Benjamin got matching tattoos.

"Several years ago, on Mother's Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos on our feet," she wrote, alongside a photo of the tattoos. "It’s a Celtic eternity knot. Symbolizing that we will be connected eternally. We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond."

Since his death, Riley has also gotten inked. She had her brother's name tattooed on her collarbone in his memory.

The Presley family has been having an emotional few months, with the release of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic providing something of a cathartic release. Riley and Lisa Marie both opened up to ET in June about their experience with the project and remembering their patriarch.

"It's just incredibly emotional and kind of hard to process, but it's definitely such a big honor," Riley said during their hand and footprint ceremony at the famous TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

"I wasn't ready for what it did, I really wasn't," Lisa Marie said of viewing the film. "They kind of left me alone in the theater the first time I saw it, so I kind of watched it by myself and braced myself. When Baz came to get me after the film, I just fell into him in tears and I could barely speak."

For her part, Riley said the first time she watched Elvis, she was "bracing for an emotional experience," but the film went above and beyond -- and brought her to tears early on.

"I think it was a combination between witnessing the work that I could tell I was about to watch and just feeling in that moment that they really got him," she recalled. "It's really emotional to have people care so much about your family."