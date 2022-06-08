Lindsie Chrisley Reacts to Todd and Julie's Guilty Verdict in Tax Fraud Case

Lindsie Chrisley is speaking out in the wake of Todd and Julie Chrisley's guilty verdict in their federal tax fraud case. Taking to her Instagram Stories to share her reaction to the news, Lindsie wrote, "The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole."

The message was posted over a photo of Lindsie, her son, Jackson, and their dog.

On Tuesday, Lindsie's dad, Todd, and stepmom, Julie, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. In addition, Julie was convicted of wire fraud. The Chrisley Knows Best stars face up to 30 years in jail.

Lindsie Chrisley Instagram

In August 2019, Todd and Julie were indicted by a federal grand jury for falsifying documents to secure up to $30 million in bank loans for personal use.

Todd and Julie turned themselves in shortly thereafter, denying wrongdoing and entering a plea of not guilty. At the time, Todd claimed that a disgruntled former employee had set out to convince the U.S. Attorney's office that the Chrisleys were responsible for committing financial crimes.

Meanwhile, Lindsie's exact return to her podcasts, Coffee Convos and The Southern Tea, remains to be seen.

"I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week," Lindsie explained. "Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right. Thank you for your continued love and support."

Lindsie has been estranged from her parents since 2019. Todd and Julie previously accused Lindsie of turning them into authorities over alleged tax evasion, which she denied. Meanwhile, Lindsie claimed that her father tried to blackmail her with a sex tape, something Todd has also vehemently denied.

Speaking with ET in 2021, Todd claimed, "She is my daughter and I love her. There was just some kind of emotional battle that Lindsie has had within herself, and jealousy amongst her siblings."

In addition to Lindsie, 30, the Chrisleys have four other children: 30-year-old Kyle, 26-year-old Chase, 24-year-old Savannah, and 16-year-old Grayson. Lindsie and Kyle are Todd's children from his previous marriage to Teresa Terry.