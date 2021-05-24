Lindsay Lohan to Play Spoiled Hotel Heiress in New Netflix Rom-Com

Lindsay Lohan is coming back to our screens! The 34-year-old actress will star in an upcoming Netflix rom-com, the streaming service announced on Monday.

The movie marks Lohan's first on-camera acting role in a couple of years. She starred in the 2019 horror film Among the Shadows and had a recurring role on the U.K. comedy Sick Note in 2018.

In her upcoming Netflix movie, Lohan will star as a "newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident," Netflix described.

While ringing in 2020 with New Year's Eve Live co-hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, Lohan shared it was her goal to "start filming again" in the U.S.

"I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year," she said, adding, "And, you know, just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys."

