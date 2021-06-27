Lil Nas X Shares Steamy On-Stage Kiss During 'Montero' Performance at 2021 BET Awards

Lil Nas X lit up this year's BET Awards with a fiery performance! The groundbreaking artist wowed with a rendition of his hit single, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" that brought down the roof of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Lil Nas X took on the role of a pharaoh as he commanded the stage in an Egyptian-themed performance that paid homage to Michael Jackson's "Remember The Time" music video. Accompanied by a set of all-male dancers, the gold-clad singer strutted up to his throne before ending the performance with a passionate kiss with one of the dancers.

ET talked to the rapper ahead of the awards show, where hyped up his performance as the "best one" of the night.

"I can't give you much, but it's going to be the best one. No offense to all the other performers. Yeah. I mean it though, I mean it," he confidently said.

@LilNasX DID WHAT NEEDED TO BE DONE AT THE #BETAwards, AND THE CROWD WENT WILD!!!! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/RbRVppyuVg — M. L. (@untrell92) June 28, 2021

Lil Nas X's last big performance of "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" came during his appearance on Saturday Night Live back in May.

During his number, the artist suffered a truly unexpected wardrobe malfunction when his skin-tight black leather pants tore open, causing him to almost inadvertently expose himself of live television. However, he managed to cover up, and finish out the set like a pro.

Lil Nas X -- who was nominated at last year's show for Best New Artist -- was part of an impressive line-up at this year's show, which included performances from Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Lil Baby, Migos, Roddy Rich and many others.

See the video below for more on this year's BET Awards, and check here for the complete winners list.