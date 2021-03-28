Lil Nas X Reacts to Backlash Over His 'Montero' Music Video

Lil Nas X is clapping back. The 21-year-old performer took to social media over the weekend to address controversy over his new music video for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."

The video -- which was co-directed by Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino -- is filled with biblical and Ancient Greek references. At one point, the artist slides down a pole to Hell to seduce the devil, giving Satan a much-buzzed-about lap dance.

While fans couldn't get enough of the song and video, some slammed it as immoral and inappropriate for kids. That's when Lil Nas X fought back, pointing out that his music was never intended for children.

"Showed my 3 month old niece the call me by your name video," he sarcastically tweeted. "And she said 'uncle that was quite the stupendous visual, why in heavens would any individual be enraged over such a sensational showpiece.' I’m gonna go cry yall😢😢.”

"There was no system involved. i made the decision to create the music video," he wrote in response to one user claiming Nas X was corrupted by "the system" after catering to a fanbase of children. "I am an adult. i am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job."

there is a mass shooting every week that our government does nothing to stop. me sliding down a cgi pole isn’t what’s destroying society. https://t.co/H21SMVnfNQ — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 26, 2021

y’all saying a gay nigga twerking on a cgi satan is the end of times like slavery and the holocaust didn’t happen — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 27, 2021

Lil Nas X -- whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill -- expected some backlash, as he mentioned people being "angry" over the video in a message to his 14-year-old self on social media on Thursday night.

"I wrote a song with our name in it. it's about a guy i met last summer," he began. "i know we promised to never come out publicly, i know we promised to never be 'that' type of gay person, i know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist."

"You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say i'm pushing an agenda. but the truth is, i am. the agenda to make people stay the f**k out of other people's lives and stop dictating who they should be. sending you love from the future. -lnx," he signed the note.

