Lil Nas X Makes a Big Entrance Onto 2022 GRAMMYs Red Carpet

Lil Nas X hit the GRAMMYs red carpet in full force. The Montero artist flaunted his iconic style in a Balmain look and a sparkling grill.

The white outfit, which was embellished with sparkles, featured a structured jacket with a butterfly in the middle, as well as matching pants. The singer paired the look with platform shoes.

The singer's debut album, which dropped back in September, scored five GRAMMY nominations, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Music Video.

The "Call Me By Your Name (Montero)" singer is also set to hit the stage on Sunday night to perform his nominated mega-hit, “Industry Baby," alongside collaborator Jack Harlow during the show's telecast.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The artist recently teased fans with snippets of his new music after making a surprise return to social media after nearly four months of silence. He shared two screenshots of potential songs on his "almost finished" new album -- one is a feature with YoungBoy currently titled "late to the party," and the other is a single called "down souf hoes" featuring ultimate material gorl Saucy Santana.

The artist also dropped two samples of his new music, a song titled "Lean on My Body" and an untitled track that he asked fans who he should get to feature on.