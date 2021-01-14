Lifetime Sets 4 Movies Based on V.C. Andrews' Landry Novels: Here's Your First Look (Exclusive)

Lifetime has set its latest V.C. Andrews movie series, which will focus on the Landry family.

Adapted from Andrews' best-selling Landry novels, the four-movie event will air across two consecutive weekends beginning Saturday, March 20, ET has exclusively learned.

Kristian Alfonso, Marilu Henner, Richard Harmon, Jennifer Laporte and Evan Roderick are the latest actors to join the cast. Previously announced in the ensemble are twins Raechelle Banno and Karina Banno, Naomi Judd, Crystal Fox, Gil Bellows, Deborah Cox, Lauralee Bell, Sam Duke and Ty Wood.

The first film, Ruby, will premiere Saturday, March 20, followed by Pearl in the Mist on Sunday, March 21. The final two movies, All That Glitters and Hidden Jewel, will air Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28, respectively. All four films will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The Landry movie series follows Ruby Landry, who after being raised by her loving spiritual healer grandmother in the Louisiana bayou, is ensnared in a world of dark family secrets and betrayal, upon discovering that she has another family living in New Orleans.

The Landry books are the second highest-selling series from Andrews and is the latest adaptation of the author's work, following last summer’s premiere of the Casteel movie series.

Below is information on all four Landry films, including the official synopses:

Ruby

Stars: Naomi Judd, Crystal Fox, Gil Bellows, Deborah Cox, Raechelle Banno, Karina Banno, Lauralee Bell, Sam Duke and Ty Wood

Premieres: Saturday, March 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Ruby centers on Ruby Landry (Raechelle Banno), born in the Louisiana bayou and watched over by her loving Grandmère Catherine (Judd). Ruby is filled with hope as love blooms with her high school sweetheart Paul Tate (Duke), but lingering thoughts of her mysterious father and her mother’s death often creep into Ruby’s mind. As dark family secrets begin to reveal themselves when Paul's parents forbid him from seeing Ruby, Ruby is further devastated when her beloved Grandmère passes away. Forced to flee to New Orleans from the bayou, Ruby searches for her estranged father (Bellows), one of the richest men in the city, as she clings to her memories of Paul and their forbidden love.

Pearl in the Mist

Stars: Marilu Henner with Gil Bellows, Raechelle Banno, Karina Banno, Lauralee Bell, Richard Harmon, Sam Duke and Ty Wood

Premieres: Sunday, March 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Based on the second book, Pearl in the Mist finds Ruby still struggling to find true happiness, after a year of living at her father's lavish mansion. When Ruby and her twin Giselle (Karina Banno) are sent away to an exclusive all girls boarding school, Ruby is hopeful for a new start with her sister. But when Ruby is once again shamed for her backwater upbringing, and her cruel Headmistress, Mrs. Ironwood (Henner), along with her stepmother Daphne (Bell) and Giselle continue to plot against her, Ruby must endure torturous punishments and public humiliation. Ruby holds out hope and continues to dream of a better future until tragedy leaves her alone in a world of deceits.

All That Glitters

Stars: Kristian Alfonso with Raechelle Banno, Karina Banno, Sam Duke and Ty Wood

Premieres: Saturday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

All That Glitters picks up as Ruby is driven from the Dumas mansion and returns to her beloved childhood home in the bayou where she's intent on creating a new life for her baby girl, Pearl. Ruby's high school sweetheart, Paul, once again is there to support her, and when he moves her into his impressive home, she has new hope for the future. However, Ruby can't escape the judging eyes of Paul's mother Gladys (Alfonso) who knows Ruby and Paul's dark secret and Giselle continues to torment Ruby when she reveals news about Beau (Wood), Pearl's real father and Ruby's true love. Ruby longs for another life. The web of deceit continues when Giselle falls into a coma and Ruby finds herself lured into a twisted plan to be with Beau.

Hidden Jewel

Stars: Jennifer Laporte and Evan Roderick with Kristian Alfonso, Raechelle Banno, Karina Banno, Crystal Fox, Sam Duke and Ty Wood

Premieres: Sunday, March 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hidden Jewel finds Ruby trying to find a new life for her children and desperate to protect her beloved daughter from the dark secrets she harbors. Raised amidst the privileges in New Orleans, Pearl (Laporte) aspires to become a doctor, but when an unfortunate accident occurs to one of her twin brothers, Pearl's dreams are threatened and Ruby runs, once again back to the bayou. And when one of Pearl's younger brothers becomes deathly ill, she must journey to the backwaters to find her mother and uncover the mysterious secrets of her past.

