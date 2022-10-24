Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace' and 'Call Me Kat' Star, Dead at 67

Leslie Jordan has died. The actor and comedian died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, ET confirms. He was 67.

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times," Jordan's rep told ET in a statement. "What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

Jordan was driving Monday morning when it's suspected he had a medical emergency and crashed into the side of the building, TMZ, who was first to publish the news, reported.

Following Jordan's car crash, the Los Angeles Police department told ET, "We have one fatal traffic collision that occurred on Monday morning, around 9:30 a.m., at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street. A male adult was pronounced deceased at scene."

An eyewitness told ET that, when they arrived to work across from the crash on Monday, they saw paramedics trying to resuscitate Leslie, but it looked apparent he was already gone.

Days before his death, an eyewitness tells ET that they saw Jordan pick up a prescription at CVS in West Hollywood. He left the store holding a couple small prescription bags with the orders stapled to them, the eyewitness says.

In 2006, Jordan won an Emmy for his role as Beverley Leslie on Will & Grace. Throughout his career, he also appeared on shows including Boston Legal, Reba, Desperate Housewives, American Horror Story and Call Me Kat, the latter of which marks his latest role.

On the film side, Jordan had roles in The Help and Sordid Lives. Jordan was also a theater actor having appeared in My Trip Down the Pink Carpet and The Lucky Guy.

According to his IMDb page, Jordan was signed on to two upcoming projects -- Strangers in a Strange Land, a film that's currently in post-production, and Ron, a movie that's in pre-production.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan went viral for his at-home Instagram videos. He most recently posted to the platform on Sunday, one day before his death, sharing a video of himself singing.

A second eyewitness tells ET that, when they bumped into Jordan at Starbucks last month, and told him that his Instagram posts brought them joy, the comedian couldn’t have been sweeter or more grateful for the compliment. According to the second eyewitness, Jordan's spirits were high and from what they could tell, his health seemed to be in good condition.

On his Instagram page, a message was posted following his death, which read, "The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share their memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world."

