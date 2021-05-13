Leslie Jones Teases What to Expect When She Hosts the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Leslie Jones is giving fans a glimpse of what to expect when she hosts the MTV Movie & TV Awards!

Ahead of Sunday's awards ceremony, the 53-year-old comedian shot an all-new promo, and needless to say, we can all look forward to lots of laughs. "Hey, I'm Leslie Jones and I am hosting this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards," she says in the clip, as she takes a stroll through a sunny neighborhood. "You have to tune in, because everyone is going to help me make this the best show ever!"

The clip cuts to Jones knocking on the door of Fred Armisen, who answers and says, "Oh hey. I told you I can't do the show, I haven't gotten my second shot yet." Jones then takes it upon herself to vaccinate the former Saturday Night Live star herself, pricking him with a shot in the neck. "You're just going to leave it in there?" a concerned Armisen asks. "Do I take it out at some point?"

Watch below:

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live from the Palladium in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Winners of the scripted categories will be announced then, while the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted will air on Monday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.