Leslie Grace, Sebastian Yatra and More Best Dressed Stars at 2020 Latin GRAMMY Awards

The stars are dressed to impress at this year's Latin GRAMMY Awards! The show, anchored in Miami, Florida, but included performances shot across the globe, kicked off on Thursday.

Latinx superstars like Leslie Grace, Sebastian Yatra, Prince Royce and Karol G all posed for the camera ahead of ceremony wearing next-level looks.

Grace was hard to miss in a gorgeous purple gown by Dundas. The "Mi Mala" singer paired the flawless look with strappy Jimmy Choo heels and Le Vian jewelry. Her hair was pulled back, letting the gown truly speak for itself.

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

Yatra looked sharp and suave on the carpet, posing in a burgundy Dolce & Gabbana suit.

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

Roma star Yalitza Aparicio, who is hosting the ceremony with singer Carlos Rivera and TV host Ana Brenda, also brought her fashion A-game. The actress wore a striking two-piece ensemble by Helo Rocha, featuring pants and a matching top. She paired her look with Pomellato jewelry and silver platform heels by Altuzarra.

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

The 21st annual Latin GRAMMY Awards airs on Univision on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET -- and the awards are already being handed out. See more on the show in the video below, and check out the night's best looks in the gallery.