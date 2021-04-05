Lena Dunham Shares Details About New Mystery Boyfriend

Lena Dunham is opening up about the new man in her life!

The 35-year-old Girls star took to Twitter on Monday, sharing some insight about the qualities she loves about her mystery boyfriend.

"When I feel sick, my boyfriend makes delicious pasta & rewatches as much BoJack as I want, walks the dog and makes up songs about her face," Dunham shared. "In January, all I tweeted about was how men are basically refried beans in human form. What I'm saying is, don't quit before the miracle, kids."

According to Page Six, Dunham's boyfriend is Peruvian English musician Luis Felber. The outlet reports that Dunham has been dating the 32-year-old musician for the past few months after they met in London, where she’s currently living.

Dunham confirmed in an interview with The New York Times back in March that she was dating someone new -- "a musician, raised in England Peru" -- but did not reveal a name at the time.

"It's been a few months … I feel really lucky," she gushed. "He's the greatest person I’ve ever met."

While talking about fashion, Dunham also told the outlet that whenever she borrows her boyfriend's hat and leather jacket, "I want to man-spread!"

The new relationship comes following Dunham's high-profile split from Jack Antonoff in 2018, after five years together. "I look back and we had a great ride, we cared for each other, but you know what? We were both starting our careers and that was our true passion," she told Cosmopolitan U.K. in January. "The love you have for someone doesn’t disappear because you don’t have them; it’s just logistically it doesn’t work anymore."

"I love him so much. He is a dear, dear friend of mine," she continued. "Has it been easy every second? No, it’s not easy to divide life with someone. There are definitely moments where I was catty, rude or sassy, but he has been beautifully accepting of those and I’ve been able to be accepting of his anger too. What’s really nice is we don’t try to pretend that we don’t have this history together, but we’re also willing to move forward."

