Lee MacMillan, Instagram Influencer, Dead by Suicide at 28

Instagram influencer Lee MacMillan has died. According to a post on her Instagram page, "lifewithlee," the Canadian social media star died by suicide after a battle with depression. She was 28 years old.

MacMillan's Instagram page, which documented her traveling tales in Australia with her ex-boyfriend, Max, and their dog in a van, has over 61,000 followers. According to local news station KEYT-TV in Santa Barbara, California, on Monday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified MacMillan as the woman that was hit and killed by a train last week near Santa Barbara. According to the report, she was previously reported missing, and police feared she may have been suicidal.

A heartbreaking post on her page Tuesday said she took her own life on Friday.

"She was the brightest light, a magnetic force of nature and was loved by so so many," the post reads. "If we can do one thing for Lee now, in the midst of this soul-crushing loss, it’s to spread the message that mental health is just as real as physical health, and that illness can strike anyone, no matter how unlikely they may seem. It's ok to not be ok, it's ok to ask for help, it's absolutely necessary to ask for help."

"Lee was an advocate for mental health," the post continues. "She was candid and open about her own struggles. She was receiving help: from professionals, from family, from friends. She had support around her. She was not alone, she was not trying to fight this alone. And yet she still succumbed to this terrible illness. It is more nuanced than we can, or do, appreciate or understand."

The post encouraged her followers to not get caught up on appearances online.

"Life is more complex than a single social media post," the post reads. "Things are complicated. Don't believe what you see online. Get out into the world and talk to your loved ones. Check in. Ask them genuinely how they're doing. Be available to help. To listen. To offer help. Remove the stigma of asking for help. Let's spread the awareness of this issue, for Lee and every one else who needs to hear this: #speakupforlee. And hold your loved ones tight. Tell them you love them. Because life can change in an instant. We will miss her with every fiber of our hearts."

In a post in December, MacMillan spoke about struggling with depression and anxiety in a video, including having suicidal thoughts. She later thanked her fans for their support.