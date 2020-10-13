LeBron James Receives High Praise From Barack Obama After Lakers' Championship Win

It's hard not to appreciate the year that LeBron James had this year. Not only was he an MVP finalist during the regular season, he followed it up with a tremendous playoff run in the Disney bubble as the Lakers won their 17th title in franchise history. At 35 years old, LeBron paired his fourth ring with his fourth Finals MVP award.

On Monday, one day after the Lakers finished off the Heat in Game 6 of the Finals, Barack Obama took to social media to share his own appreciation for LeBron -- not just for his work on the court, but his contributions off the floor as well.

"Proud of my friend [LeBron James] for his fourth title, fourth Finals MVP, and for not only living up to the hype after seventeen seasons, but surpassing it as an extraordinary leader both on the court and in the public arena fighting for education, social justice, and our democracy," wrote President Obama in a tweet.

Congrats to the @Lakers and @Seattlestorm on their championship wins! Proud of all the NBA and WNBA teams and players who've been using their platforms to take a stand for racial justice and encourage civic participation this season. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 12, 2020

In addition to being an elite talent on the court, LeBron has also served as one of the NBA's most vocal representatives when it comes to social issues. He has remained at the forefront of the discussion around racial injustice in America, and he's recently been active in the fight against voter suppression as well.

This story was originally published by CBS Sports on Oct. 12, 2020.