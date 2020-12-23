LeBron James Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Kobe Bryant After Receiving Lakers Championship Ring

LeBron James is paying tribute to Kobe Bryant after receiving his Los Angeles Lakers championship ring for the 2019-2020 season.

The NBA star posted a pic to his Instagram on Tuesday, dedicating the post to the late Bryant, who died in January from a tragic helicopter crash. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, also was on board and died alongside her father.

"What I felt last night when I grabbed that ring from the case," James captioned it. "Love and miss you my brother!!!! #Mamba4Life🐍 8•24 ♾. 🙏🏾❤️👑."

The Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA Championship back in October, defeating the Miami Heat 106 to 90, and taking the series 4-2. The victory marked James' fourth all-time championship win.

James opened about the impact Bryant's career had on him upon securing the Lakers' place in the NBA finals in September.

"Every time you put on purple and gold, you think about his legacy and what he meant to this franchise for 20-plus years," he said, explaining that he is reminded of Bryant's commitment and his determination all the time.

"Just that drive to always want to be victorious. It stops you from sleeping," James added. "You sacrifice a lot of things, you sacrifice your family at times, because you’re so driven to be so great that other things fall by the wayside at times."

Hear more on James and Bryant's special bond in the video below.