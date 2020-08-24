LeBron James, Leslie Odom Jr., Porsha Williams & More Speak Out on Jacob Blake Being Shot in Back by Police

Celebrities are speaking out after yet another police shooting sparks protests across the country.

Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Wisconsin man, was shot in the back multiple times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. Graphic video footage of the incident shows Blake -- who was reportedly trying to break up a fight when police arrived on the scene -- walking away from officers, who have their weapons drawn.

When he approaches the driver's side door of a parked SUV, one officer reaches out to grab his shirt and fires multiple shots into his back. Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who has been retained by Blake's family, revealed in a statement that three of Blake's children -- ages 3, 7, and 8 -- were inside the SUV at the time of the shooting.

"We will seek justice for Jacob Blake and for his family as we demand answers from the Kenosha Police Department," Crump added in his statement, according to CBS News.

Blake was transported to a hospital in Milwaukee in serious condition, the state's Department of Justice said, and the officers involved were later placed on administrative leave.

The shooting is the latest incident involving an unarmed black victim at the hands of police -- following public outrage and protests over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and many more this year. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers released a statement, saying, "While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country."

Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris tweeted, "Jacob Blake should not be fighting for his life right now. As @JoeBiden said, there must be an immediate investigation and the officers involved should be held accountable. Jacob, our nation is praying for you and your entire family."

LeBron James was one of many NBA stars who spoke out on the shooting, writing, "And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted. This sh*t is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE."

And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted. This shit is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE https://t.co/cJxOj1EZ3H — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2020

"He was trying to break up a fight. He wasn't armed. He was relieved police had arrived to handle the fight, so he went to get in his car and drive his children safely home," Aisha Tyler shared. "They shot him seven times. In the back. In front of his children. Say his name. Jacob Blake. #blm"

See more reactions below:

I am thinking of Jacob Blake, 29, shot 7 times tonight by a police officer in Kenosha. I am thinking of his children who witnessed this shooting and his fiancée and family. I am beyond anger at this point. We all should be. — roxane gay (@rgay) August 24, 2020

Stop killing unarmed black people. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) August 24, 2020

F THE GAMES AND PLAYOFFS!!! THIS IS SICK AND IS A REAL PROBLEM WE DEMAND JUSTICE! ITS CRAZY I DONT HAVE ANY WORDS BUT WTF MAN! THIS IS WHY WE DONT FEEL SAFE!!!! https://t.co/3E4Dd2wS3e — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 24, 2020

Good morning Tony Evers Attempted murder, 7 shots in the back SMH in front of his kids. 😳 pic.twitter.com/qQ2J1X0c4D — 50cent (@50cent) August 24, 2020

May Jacob Blake make a full recovery. May the cops who shot him in the back in front of his children face justice. May we all work to end police terror and racial violence in this country. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 24, 2020

Official gofundme for #JacobBlake and his family for medical, legal and emotional trauma support. Donate if you have the means. ♥️https://t.co/C2LE88P8DT — Alycia Debnam-Carey (@DebnamCarey) August 24, 2020

As Jacob Blake fights for his life today the Killers of Elijah McClain (who was killed a year ago today ) and Breonna Taylor have still not been arrested. these are murderers in uniform of innocent people ,arrest them — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 24, 2020

Allyship isn’t a social media trend. Black people have been tirelessly fighting for centuries, and whatever little progress you thought we made recently carries no weight when you see what continues to happen to black people. #JacobBlake — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 24, 2020