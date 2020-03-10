LeBron James Gives Special Shout-Out to Kobe Bryant, Vanessa and Their Daughter After Game 2 Win

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers continue to play hard and win in honor of the late Kobe Bryant. On Friday, the team won Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, wearing Bryant's Black Mamba jerseys, which included a patch with the number 2 inside a heart to honor Gianna Bryant.

During a postgame interview, LeBron touched on the significance of continuing to wear the jerseys throughout the playoffs, as well as gave a sweet shoutout to Kobe's wife, Vanessa, and their three surviving daughters.

"It’s always special to represent someone that meant so much, not only to the game but obviously to the Lakers organization for 20-plus years," James expressed. "For us to honor him, being on the floor, this is what it's all about."

"We’re thinking about the Bryant family, of Vanessa and them daughters," he continued. "They’re with us, we’re with you guys, we love you guys and hopefully, we’re making them proud by wearing these uniforms tonight and throughout the course of the postseason.”

This is the Lakers' first appearance in the finals since 2010, when Kobe led the team to the championship against the Boston Celtics.

"Every time you put on purple and gold, you think about his legacy and what he meant to this franchise for 20-plus years," James said, explaining that he is reminded of Bryant's commitment and his determination all the time.

"Just that drive to always want to be victorious. It stops you from sleeping," James added. "You sacrifice a lot of things, you sacrifice your family at times, because you’re so driven to be so great that other things fall by the wayside at times."