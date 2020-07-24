LeBron James and More NBA Stars Redirect Press Conference Questions to Justice for Breonna Taylor

NBA stars are making sure to keep Breonna Taylor's name in the headlines.

During press conferences about their return to playing games on July 30 after an extended hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, players have been redirecting all their answers to demand justice for Taylor, an EMT who was killed by Louisville Metro Police in her apartment on March 13. She was 26 years old.

LeBron James spoke about Taylor when talking to reporters on Thursday following the Los Angeles Lakers' scrimmage against the Dallas Mavericks.

"I want to continue to shed light on justice for Breonna Taylor and to her family and everything that's going on with that situation," James said. "We want the cops arrested who committed that crime."

"I know a lot of people are feeling the same," he continued. "And us as the NBA, and us as players, as one of the leaders of the league, I want her family to know and I want the state of Kentucky to know that we feel for her and we want justice. And that's what it's all about. What's right is right, and what's wrong is wrong."

Lakers’ LeBron James on Breonna Taylor: “We want the cops arrested.” pic.twitter.com/TmMSYgoJQi — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 24, 2020

More NBA stars like Tobias Harris, Aaron Gordon, Jerami Grant, Marcus Smart, Alex Caruso and Paul George did the same.

"We want to make sure that [Kentucky attorney general] Daniel Cameron arrests the cops and officers involved with Breonna Taylor’s death," Harris said at a press conference. "That’s all I've got to say. That’s going to be my answer for every question -- for Daniel Cameron to step up and do what’s right. That’s the only message I’ve got today."

Tobias Harris’ media availability today lasted 59 seconds.



He had one message.



“We want to make sure that Daniel Cameron (Kentucky Attorney General) will arrest the cops & the officers involved with Breonna Taylor’s death and that’s all I got to say.” pic.twitter.com/AxKUDGlcIA — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) July 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Smart addressed reporters at a press conference before they asked questions and noted, "Before we start, guys, my answer is going to be 'Justice for Breonna Taylor.' That's going to be my answer for everything, so I'm just letting you guys know that now. Justice for Breonna Taylor."

Marcus Smart opens his press conference saying he will answer all questions calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) July 21, 2020

As for Caruso, he shared, "I'm just going to respond with, 'We need justice for Breonna Taylor.' That's going to be my response to the rest of the questions if they're basketball-related and not pertaining to me and my sister's wedding."

"Just got information from the rest of the players who are trying to stay united with the message," he continued. "This is one way we can control it from inside the bubble. It seems to be an important thing. It's been four months since it happened that she was murdered in her sleep and nobody has been held accountable."

Jerami Grant finished answering each media question by mentioning Breonna Taylor's name 🙏



(via @nuggets)pic.twitter.com/iNeTfoTS9g — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 16, 2020

I was the first person to ask Paul George a question during his first press conference, he chose to only answer about Breonna Taylor



"I take this time to give my to give condolences to the Taylors."



Respect. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) July 22, 2020

